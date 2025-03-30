EXCLUSIVE: Here's what Malaika Arora thinks about low waists

Sharmistha Ghosal
Bollywood's smouldering fashionista Malaika Arora walked for Namrata Joshipura's debut athleisure show for LFWxFDCI.
What's a fitness myth you wish people stopped believing?
That you gotta do heavy weight training
What style best represents you personal fashion?
I like clean lines, I am a black and white kind of a person. I love shirts, oversized clothes and athleisure.
One fashion silhouette you prefer to avoid?
Low waists definitely.
Go-to cocktail dress colour?
Red, I am a red person. I love red.