Celebrating Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s birthday with five standout WWE moments

Michelle Rebekah John
Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? On his birthday, we’re serving up a feast of his most electrifying WWE moments. From jaw-dropping showdowns to mic drops that had jabronis shaking in their boots, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ didn’t just wrestle — he owned the ring. Let’s relive five iconic moments where The Rock truly laid the smackdown and showed the world how’s it done
The Rock vs Stone Cold: The rivalry that defined WWE
When The Rock clashed with Stone Cold, it was more than just a feud— it was the heart of the Attitude Era. Their WrestleMania X-Seven showdown in 2001 had fans on the edge of their seat, with Rock Bottoms, Stunners and one of WWE’s greatest rivalries ever.
The Rock vs Triple H: Personal feuds and high stakes
The Rock’s rivarly with Triple H wasn’t just about gold; it was personal. From their fiery IC title battled in ‘98 to their brutal Judgement Day Iron Man match in 2000, this feud redefined WWE competition.
The Rock’s first WWE Championship: turning corporate
At Survivor Series 1198, The Rock stunned the world by aligning with Vince McMahon’s Corporation to defeat Mankind and win his first WWE Championship. A fan favourite turned corporate villain overnight — and he owned it.
Icon vs Icon: The Rock vs Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8
At WrestleMania X8 in 2002, The Rock faced the legendary Hulk Hogan. The atmosphere was electric and with his victory, The Rock solidified his spot as the future face of WWE.
The Rock joins The Bloodline: A legacy reborn in 2024
In February 2024, The Rock made a grand return, aligning with Roman Reigns and officially joining The Bloodline. This moment reminded everyone: The Rock’s legacy in WWE isn’t just history — it’s still being written.