Met Gala 2025: 6 designers who will have big moments

Ujjainee Roy
Versace
It's Donatella's last year at Versace and the label has been acquired by another fashion giant. Needless to say, Donatella is likely to make a big splash at fashion's biggest night.
Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli couture's newest campaign has the Internet's attention and what better momentum than the Met Gala? It's very likely that some of the most important names from the guest list will wear Schiaparelli couture.
Alexander McQueen
Mc Queen gave the Met some of its biggest moments. Best known for pushing boundaries the British label is renowned for its intricate detailing, bold textures, and dramatic silhouettes that come together for a vision of dark romanticism.
Louis Vuitton
Is this the year Louis Vuitton finally makes a big splash at the Met? The timing certainly seems perfect since the label's sales are dropping and it just launched its makeup line.
Balmain
What's Met Gala without a dramatic Balmain moment? We already know Priyanka Chopra is working with creative director Olivier Rousteing for the red carpet. Not to mention the brand just debuted a smashing fall line.
Burberry
Burberry has just announced celebrity stylist Roach as its ‘partner and consultant’ for the 2025 Met Gala. Needless to say, expect some high drama and a very likely Zendaya look!