5 delectable dishes that you can make with leftover rice

Team Indulge

Fried rice

This is always the first thing that comes to mind in such situations! So, what are you waiting for? Simply toss the rice with vegetables, eggs, and your choice of protein for a quick, tasty, and satisfying meal.

Rice pakoda

There’s nothing like biting into hot, crispy rice pakoras — golden brown on the outside and soft on the inside. You won’t believe they’re made from leftover rice!

Rice cutlet

This quick recipe calls for cooked rice and boiled potatoes. Simply mix in your spices, shape into cutlets, and shallow fry. Serve with coriander, tamarind, or mint chutney for extra flavour!

Rice kheer

Craving something sweet? Put your leftover rice to good use with a delicious rice kheer. This creamy dessert is perfect for sharing with family and friends!

Lemon rice

This South Indian-style dish is the ultimate comfort food—perfectly tangy and soothing, just what you need to feel good.

