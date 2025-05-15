Soothe a toothache with clove oil, yoghurt and other gentle foods

Team Indulge
Clove oil is a natural remedy known for its numbing and anti-inflammatory properties—apply a small amount directly to the aching tooth for quick relief.
Yoghurt is soft, cool, and full of probiotics that can help reduce bacteria and inflammation in the mouth.
Cold cucumber slices can be placed on the affected area to reduce swelling and provide a soothing, cooling effect.
Mashed potatoes, when lukewarm and plain, provide gentle nourishment without irritating sensitive teeth.
Bananas are soft, non-acidic, and easy to chew, making them ideal for snacking during a toothache.