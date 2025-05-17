Why should you not miss this newly opened restaurant in Mumbai?

Subhadrika Sen
Drawn from Latin and African cultures, the 3600 sq ft interiors reflect mythology, textures and tribal influences.
Signature dishes include Stuffed Chicken Wings, Fire Threshed Baby Chicken, Dynamite rice with moora uni and more.
The kitchen is helmed by executive chef Jayesh Patnaik who champions the philosophy of reconstruction and deconstruction.
To accompany the food are cocktails like Picante Fuego, Mang- Khao, Pod to Sip, Tropical Nectar and more.
Head over to DEA at Prabhadevi from Tuesdays to Sundays between 7 pm to 12:30 am