New Delhi art exhibition displays works rooted in stories and spirituality

Subhadrika Sen
The display showcases more than 20 of the artist’s artworks including acrylic, ink and gouache on paper and canvas.
At the core of the exhibition lie themes like world culture, ecological symbolism, science, mythology, spirituality, identity and more.
Artist Abhishek Singh through his solo exhibition urges viewers to connect with the artist and the art.
The exhibition is titled ‘Process to Path’ and asks questions on the purposeful creation of art.
Visit Ojas Art at Mehrauli, 11 am – 7 pm (except Mondays) till June 21, 2025.