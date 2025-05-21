5 tips to keep your house clean and cosy always

Sakshi Kaithwas
Declutter daily
Don’t wait for weekends, spend a few minutes tidying up daily. Focus on busy spots like the kitchen or living room, and use baskets or trays to keep clutter in check.
Let natural light in
Don’t keep windows shut all the time, open them daily for fresh air and a cleaner, more peaceful vibe.
Wipe down surfaces
Wipe down high-touch surfaces regularly to remove dirt and germs. It’s an easy way to keep your home clean, hygienic, and fresh with minimal effort.
Clean your kitchen every day
The kitchen can be tough to maintain, but daily effort makes it easier. Cleaning it every night prevents grime buildup and keeps the space hygienic and ready for the next day.
Put things back right away
If you’re not mindful, clutter piles up fast. Simply putting items back after use keeps your space tidy, reduces mess, and makes daily cleaning easier.