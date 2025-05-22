5 easy snacks to try at home

Team Indulge
Onion bhaji
Slice onions, mix with besan, spices, and a splash of water, then deep fry till golden and crispy. Serve hot with chutney, or you can also enjoy it with ketchup.
Masala toast
Toast bread and top with a mix of sautéed onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and spices. Add cheese for a melty twist.
Corn chaat
This one’s healthy and super quick, just boil or microwave sweet corn, then toss it with butter, lemon juice, chaat masala, chilli powder, and fresh coriander. Done in minutes!
Roasted makhana
Just roast makhana in a hot pan with a little ghee or oil until crispy. Sprinkle with salt, chilli powder, and a pinch of chaat masala or black pepper for extra zing. Perfect crunchy, healthy snack!
Spiced chickpeas
Drain and rinse canned chickpeas, then sauté them in a pan with a little oil, cumin, chili powder, turmeric, and salt. Cook until slightly crispy and fragrant. Finish with a squeeze of lemon and chopped coriander for a delicious snack!