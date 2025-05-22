5 simple one-pot dishes to prepare for a lazy day

Team Indulge
Beans and oats
Sauté onions, garlic, and tomatoes, then add beans, oats, spices, and a splash of water. Cook till thick, finish with lemon and coriander for a hearty, one-pot meal!
Khichdi
Let’s face it, nothing beats a comforting bowl of khichdi. Just cook rice, lentils, turmeric, veggies, and spices together for a wholesome, tasty meal ready in 30 minutes.
Shakshuka
It may seem tricky at first, but once you get it, it’s a game-changer. Craving eggs? Simmer tomatoes with spices, crack in eggs, cook till set, and scoop with bread!
One-pot pasta
Here’s another way to make pasta. Toss uncooked pasta, garlic, veggies, and sauce into a pot with water or broth, cook until the pasta is done and the sauce thickens.
Vegetable rice
Thikhi Khichdi or vegetable rice has been our childhood comfort meal. Cooked with Indian spices and veggies, it’s warm, nostalgic, and full of flavour.