Ahead of the release of ‘Maa’, Kajol seeks blessings at Dakshineswar Kali temple

Dharitri Ganguly
On Thursday, ahead of the release of her film Maa, Kajol made a visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple.
An ardent devotee of Maa Kali, as Kajol visited the temple, she made an impactful statement and held everyone’s gaze with a strong statement for her next release Maa.
Kajol said, ”This is one of the strongest roles I have ever played.” The actress looked stunning in a beautiful baby pink saree as she visited the temple to offer her blessings.
Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama. Starring Kajol in and as Maa, the film also features Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles.