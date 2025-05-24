Astro-tourism in Australia: Take a tour of the night sky experiences

Subhadrika Sen
The Uluṟu-Kata Tjuta National Park offers a clear view of the Milky Way, Southern Cross, Magellanic Cloud galaxies and several other constellations.
Reed and The Hollow Mountain Lookout spots in Victoria’s Grampians National Park are not to be missed for stargazing.
Perfect for star trails and for catching the Aurora Australis from late autumn to winter is the Cradle Mountain in Tasmania.
Under the clear sky of the West Australia deserts is set the Nambung National Park for skywatching amidst limestone spires.
From lunar sand dunes to indigenous heritage sites, witness 4000 years old Aboriginal history under the stars at Mungo National Park, New South Wales.