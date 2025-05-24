From Satyajit Ray to Goutam Ghose, Bengali filmmakers in Cannes spotlight

Michelle Rebekah John

Satyajit Ray – Pather Panchali (1956)

Won Best Human Document at Cannes, establishing Indian cinema on the global stage.

Ritwik Ghatak – Titas Ekti Nadir Naam(1973)

Though unrecognised in his lifetime, this film was honoured in the Cannes Classics section in 2010

Mrinal Sen – Kharij (1983)

Won the Jury Prize at Cannes for its gripping depiction of class divide and guilt

Mrinal Sen – Khandahar (1984)

Screened in Un Certain Regard and re-screened as a Cannes Classic in 2010, honouring its cinematic legacy

Goutam Ghose – Antarjali Jatra (1987)

Screened in Un Certain Regard, shedding light on the rituals of widowhood and caste in colonial Bengal

Satyajit Ray – Uttoran (1994)

Posthumously screened in Un CertainRegard, completed by Sandip Ray afterRay’s death

Bauddhayan Mukherji – Marichjhapi(Selected 2024)

Selected for the Cannes Film Market, this upcoming film revisits a politically suppressed massacre

