From Satyajit Ray to Goutam Ghose, Bengali filmmakers in Cannes spotlight

Michelle Rebekah John
Satyajit Ray – Pather Panchali (1956)
Won Best Human Document at Cannes, establishing Indian cinema on the global stage.
Ritwik Ghatak – Titas Ekti Nadir Naam(1973)
Though unrecognised in his lifetime, this film was honoured in the Cannes Classics section in 2010
Mrinal Sen – Kharij (1983)
Won the Jury Prize at Cannes for its gripping depiction of class divide and guilt
Mrinal Sen – Khandahar (1984)
Screened in Un Certain Regard and re-screened as a Cannes Classic in 2010, honouring its cinematic legacy
Goutam Ghose – Antarjali Jatra (1987)
Screened in Un Certain Regard, shedding light on the rituals of widowhood and caste in colonial Bengal
Satyajit Ray – Uttoran (1994)
Posthumously screened in Un CertainRegard, completed by Sandip Ray afterRay’s death
Bauddhayan Mukherji – Marichjhapi(Selected 2024)
Selected for the Cannes Film Market, this upcoming film revisits a politically suppressed massacre