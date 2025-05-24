Gut-friendly Indian drinks you can make in 5 minutes

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
This cooling milk-based drink is packed with fibre-rich dry fruits, digestion-boosting spices, and natural sweeteners. Soaked dry fruits are easier on the stomach. Add fennel or cardamom helps soothe digestion.
Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and fiber, lime aids digestion and boosts vitamin C, and adding Indian ingredients like black salt, jeera (cumin), and mint makes this not just tasty but also soothing for the stomach.
Buttermilk (chaas) is full of probiotics that help balance gut flora. Pudina (mint) soothes the stomach, aids digestion, and adds a refreshing flavour. The spices like cumin and black salt boost digestive enzymes.
Amla-Ginger Shot is a tangy, immunity-boosting, and gut-friendly drink you can take in one sip! Amla (Indian gooseberry) is rich in Vitamin C, boosts digestion, and supports gut flora, while ginger reduces inflammation, eases bloating, and stimulates digestive enzymes. This combo also supports immunity, skin health, and metabolism.
In a blender, add mint leaves, lemon juice, jaggery or honey, cumin powder, and black salt with ¼ cup water. Blend until smooth. Strain the mixture using a fine sieve if you prefer a clear drink. Pour the mix into serving glasses. Top with chilled water or soda. Add ice cubes if desired.