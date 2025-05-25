5 Schengen countries most likely to reject your visa

Mayur Kaushal
Getting a Schengen visa isn't always easy
Some countries have tougher scrutiny, stricter paperwork, and higher rejection rates than others. Here's a look at the top five based on official data.
Malta
Rejection Rate: 36 per cent
Malta consistently ranks at the top for visa rejections. Small size, high tourist influx, and strict documentation checks make approvals harder.
Sweden
Rejection Rate: 29 per cent
Sweden is known for a rigorous application review process. Make sure your documents are complete and financials strong.
Belgium
Rejection Rate: 28 per cent
Belgium has a high volume of applications, and errors in paperwork often lead to quick rejections. Apply with care.
France
Rejection Rate: 22 per cent
Despite being a popular destination, France rejects thousands of visas due to incomplete documentation or doubtful itineraries.
Germany
Rejection Rate: 20 per cent
Germany is known for its thorough scrutiny, especially for first-time travellers. Strong ties to your home country must be shown.