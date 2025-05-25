6 'stimming' toys to soothe the senses when you feel restless

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
A classic in the stimming world, fidget spinners offer visual and kinetic satisfaction. Their spinning motion helps many people channel extra energy and maintain focus in overstimulating environments.
Rolling marbles in your hand or across a surface gives a smooth, cool sensation that’s ideal for grounding. Their weight and texture offer steady sensory input without being overwhelming.
Flat, smooth pebbles, especially when slightly warm or cool to the touch, can help reduce anxiety. People often enjoy stacking them or rubbing them between their fingers to feel their texture for a calm, rhythmic feel.
It was trending for a while, but you can still have them out of trend. Squishy, stretchy, and shapeable, slime is a multi-sensory dream. It engages touch, sight, and sometimes even smell, while offering a fun way to ease tension and get creative. Just don't stick it to your hair!
Soft and light, feathers are great for gentle tactile stimming. Running a feather over your skin can be soothing and bring attention to the present moment, particularly if you’re feeling disconnected or overwhelmed. It can even make you feel ever-so-slightly sleepy!
Bubble wraps are a fan favourite! That satisfying pop! is so therapeutic. Bubble wrap provides instant tactile and auditory feedback, making it a simple and satisfying way to release tension or stay focused during moments of restlessness.