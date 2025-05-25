Jafar Panahi wins Palme d’Or: 5 films by the Iranian director you should watch

Mayur Kaushal
The legendary Iranian filmmaker just bagged the biggest prize at Cannes. Here are five powerful films that showcase why Jafar Panahi remains one of the boldest voices in cinema
Shot while under house arrest and banned from filmmaking, this meta-documentary captures Panahi reflecting on his own work, life, and censorship. A quiet yet searing protest in the form of cinema.
In this Golden Bear winner, Jafar Panahi poses as a taxi driver and picks up everyday Iranians. A witty, subversive film that turns the car into a stage for social commentary.
A gripping look at the lives of women in Iran, The Circle explores oppression through interconnected stories. Banned in Iran, but hailed globally for its brave storytelling.
A film about Iranian girls disguising themselves as boys to enter a football stadium. Equal parts funny and heartbreaking, it’s a commentary on gender, freedom, and absurd laws.
Blurring lines between reality and fiction, Panahi plays a fictional version of himself. It’s a haunting, layered story about truth, love, and artistic resistance.
Jafar Panahi’s cinema is rebellion with restraint. He crafts powerful, human stories even when banned, silenced, or surveilled. Every frame is a protest and a plea for freedom.