5 tips to build a cosy reading corner in your house

Sakshi Kaithwas

Select your chair wisely

This deserves top priority, it determines both your seating arrangement and overall comfort. Most people opt for armchairs or even cosy beanbags to strike the perfect balance.

Light should be good

Lighting is key, not just for better visibility and reading, but for setting the mood and creating a relaxing atmosphere. Opt for warm, soothing lights to elevate the space.

Arrange this set-up close to the window

This is the perfect way to enjoy the view, create a serene atmosphere, and immerse yourself in reading. During the day, natural sunlight enhances both the mood and the experience.

Add greenery

Add some indoor plants around your reading space. The greenery not only looks beautiful but also helps you feel calm and refreshed. Trust us, it truly makes a difference.

Use soft textiles

Add cushions, throws, or rugs to make the area extra inviting and snug. After that, you won’t want to leave your cosy nook!

