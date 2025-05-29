Here are some guilt-free dessert swaps you need

Sakshi Kaithwas
Ragi halwa
This dessert is nutritious and rich in fiber. To enhance its richness and flavor, add chopped dry fruits and a dash of cardamom. Swap sugar with jaggery for a healthier twist.
Dark chocolate dipped fruits
Start with dark chocolate — when enjoyed in moderation, it can benefit your body. Add fresh fruits like strawberries, oranges, and apples for a refreshing twist. Pure indulgence, made better!
Oatmeal cookies
These cookies are packed with minerals and bursting with flavour. So, what are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a wholesome bite!
Bajra laddoo
This healthy twist on a classic Indian dessert is a delightful upgrade—packed with essential nutrients and perfect for post-meal indulgence. Don’t think twice, just dig in!
Fruit popsicle
Put those fridge fruits to good use! These healthy fruit popsicles are refreshing, delicious, and add a nutritious twist to your snacking spree.