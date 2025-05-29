Wildlife Sightings: Who can you meet during your safaris this summer?

Subhadrika Sen
Tigers frequent water holes in Bandhavgarh National Park, Kanha National Park, Pench National Park and Tadoba Tiger Reserve during summer.
Wait by the mahua trees at Satpura National Park, Tadoba and Kanha and they will come for their ‘bear necessities’.
Down South in Nagarhole National Park, Bandipur National Park and Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary you can meet the great tuskers.
Dry landscapes in Jawai, Bera and Kabini might increase your chances of spotting the beautiful and rare Leopards.
Head over to UNESCO-recognised Kaziranga National Park for the one-horned rhinoceros which make a special appearance through low grass levels during summer.
The majestic Asiatic Lions are spotted at Gir National Park, especially around water sources.