4 ways to pair East West bags

Udisha
Take it to work
East west bags are long rectangular bags that are trending right now. Edgy and smart, the bags can be paired with anything. You can pair a beige or brown east west bag with your neutral coloured work wear.
Party wear!
Going to a party? A sleek and elegant east west bag can be easily paired with a classy silk or satin dress. You will definitely make some heads turn.
Keep it casual
Funky and colourful east west bags go very well with casual wear. Put on an oversized t-shirt, baggy trousers and a pair of your favourite sneakers, and you will have the perfect look.
The ultimate desi look
Give it a desi twist to the east west bag and pair it with a saree. If you are wearing a simple saree, pick a bag with some embroidery and you can never go wrong!