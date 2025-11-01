5 concealer mistakes that can mess up your makeup

Bristi Dey
Blending does the real magic: You’re not blending it properly and hence those white spots appear every time there’s a tiniest bit of sweat. Use a brush or a sponge and it will blend with the skin perfectly and bring out that distinct colouring.
Too much equals too risky: Use a teeny tiny bit of concealer and not the whole bottle. You might just end up looking like a frosted cake if there’s too much involved. Add a little portion and blend it properly, if you think it’s not working then you can use more but not too much at once.
Process matters: You can’t just use a concealer like makeup. It is supposed to hide the unwanted dark patches and not make you full bright. So, only after using a foundation, concealer should be taken out of the makeup box.
Skipping moisturizer: Dry skin under concealer is a big no-no. It can leave you looking more Halloween-ready than fresh-faced & definitely not ideal for everyday wear. Always apply moisturizer before makeup to prep your skin and create a smooth, flawless base.
Using the wrong shade: Too light makes your under eyes look grey, too dark adds shadows. Pick one that matches your skin tone or is just one shade lighter. Don’t try to make things too bright, it might end up in ghostly effects!