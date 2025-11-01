5 things to know about Agarwood that can sell for $25,000 a kilo

Udisha
Agarwood is known as "black gold" or "wood of the Gods" and is basically the dark resin that Aquilaria trees eject when they are infected or damaged.
Agarwood is extremely rare resulting in the high price. It takes year for the dark resin to form in the naturally infected Aquilaria trees which form only around 2% to 7% of the total trees.
Agarwood has a beautiful smell which makes it so popular. While it has religious importance, agarwood is also used to produce expensive perfumes.
Agarwood is said to bring a calming energy and so is made into incense sticks, used in religious festivals and events of Hindus, Buddhists and Muslims.
Agarwood is widely found in the rainforests of Southeast Asia and in some areas of India's northeast. However, due to a high demand, the Aquilaria trees are being over-harvested and are now listed as endangered.