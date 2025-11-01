6 frozen lakes across India you should explore

Subhadrika Sen
For some drama in the horizon visit the Suraj Tal or Surya Tal Lake in Himachal Pradesh below the Bara-Lacha- La pass
At the foot of Mount Harmukh in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir lies the Gangabal Lake.
One of the offbeat destinations in Himachal Pradesh is the icy Nako Lake in Kinnaur.
The Tso Lhamo Lake in North Sikkim is at 5400 above sea level, remains frozen almost throughout the year and needs good preparation and acclimatisation to visit.
Trek your way up to the Roopkund Lake in Uttarakhand which is known for finding skeletal remains once the ice melts in the summer.
The Sela Lake at Arunachal Pradesh is at 4170 metres which freezes in the winter. Access might be tricky and needs to be careful of where one is stepping.