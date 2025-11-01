Want to go braless like Sydney Sweeney? 4 hacks that can help

Udisha
Sidney Sweeney went viral when she turned up in a see-through silver dress at a recent event on women empowerment. If you wanna recreate her look and go braless, there are a few hacks you should know.
Nipple pasties
This silicone nipple pasties are the best and easiest solution if you go braless and want to wear dress with a deep, plunging neckline. They come with a special adhesive that sticks to your dry skin easily.
Built-in bra
If you think it is too risky to trust on pasties and tapes, go for a dress that has a built-in bra or is padded near the breast. This is safe and easy and you will not have to worry about any wardrobe malfunction.
Boob tape
Boob tapes are quite trending right now. Available in various shapes, sizes and colour you can choose one that goes best with your outfit and can attach it in a way that the tape is covered by your dress.
Choose wisely!
If you want to wear just your dress, then go for looser clothes with darker colours so that your nipples are not visible. You can also accessorise in a way that the area remains hidden.