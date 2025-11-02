4 things to know about Cillian Murphy’s wife, Yvonne McGuinness

The couple met at a rock show

She met Cillian before the fame hit and stayed through all the noise. Back in the late ’90s, Cillian was still that intense Irish theatre kid performing Disco Pigs. She joined the tour, sparks flew, and the rest is history. They married in 2004, had two kids, one in 2005 and another in 2005 and have somehow managed to stay scandal-free—an endangered species in celebrityland.