5 best foundations makeup artists prefer for bridal makeup

Estee Lauder Double Wear
A luxury product, this is one of the best foundations out there and if the budget is high, make up artists will definitely prefer this for the bride. The foundation is extremely long lasting, highly pigmented and gives full coverage. It is water resistant, so wedding tears will not ruin the bride's make up.
Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15
If natural finish is the goal, this foundation is the answer. It is long-lasting and gives a weightless finish. Packed with SPF, it is perfect for outdoor weddings as well.
NARS Radiant Longwear
If the bride wants a dewy glow and a radiant glow, this is the foundation make up artists prefer. This foundation, though expensive, not only lasts long but also provides the perfect shine for the wedding day.
MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
When affordability is a factor, make up artists blindly trust this foundation for their brides. A powder formula, this foundation provides a matte finish and is of course, long lasting. This is perfect for weddings during the humid season since it prevents sweating
Maybelline Super Stay
When it comes to drugstore foundation, it does not get better than this. Despite being affordable, this foundation is the bridal make up artist's favourite. With high coverage and a long lasting formula, it brings out the wedding glow perfectly.