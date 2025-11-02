5 Indian celebs who are co-parenting their kids

Udisha
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
The couple share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan whom they continue to co-parent after their divorce in 2014. They spent time together during the COVID pandemic, sharing pictures of the same on social media.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora
Divorced in 2016 after being married for nearly two decades , the two continue to be their for their son, Arhaan Khan for various moments including birthdays.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Parents to son Azad, the two share a cordial relationship and have appeared publicly as co-parents on various occasions even after their amicable divorce in 2021.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh
The couple divorced in 2004 after 13 years in marriage when children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan and had continued to be parents to them despite leading separate lives. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor with whom he shares two sons, Jeh and and Taimur.
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani
The two share daughters Shakya and Akira and continue to be friends and co-parents even after their divorce in 2017. While Adhuna got custody of their daughters, Farhan continued to support them as their father.