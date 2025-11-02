6 makeup blunders that are ageing you

Bristi Dey
Too much foundation: Sure, piling on layers of foundation might make you glow like a disco ball, but your fine lines are secretly plotting revenge! Keep it light, keep it dewy, and let your real skin do the talking. Because less cake equals more glow-up!
Moisturizers are your bff: Before applying makeup, always remember to keep your skin well-hydrated. Foundations and concealers can often dry out your skin, so it’s important to apply a layer of moisturizer first. This not only keeps your skin soft and nourished but also helps your makeup blend seamlessly and last longer.
Ignoring your brows: Thin eyebrows have been a trend for quite some time, but it’s important to make sure they suit your face shape. Over-plucked or sparse brows can make your face look older, so aim to keep them natural, full, and well-shaped for a youthful, balanced look.
Makeup removal techniques: After a grand event, it’s tempting to just wipe off your makeup quickly and head straight to bed, but don’t be too harsh on your skin. Take your time to remove the products gently and let your skin breathe. The harsher your makeup removal routine, the more it can contribute to premature aging and dullness over time.
Too much powder: We love a matte finish, but too much powder can flatten your features and make your skin look dry and lifeless. Use it in the most tactical way. Apply it on the oily areas particularly and let the other places glow.
Blush matters: Skipping blush can make your makeup look a little incomplete. And who says only the young blush? Ask anyone about their first hand-holding moment, everyone does! Jokes aside, applying blush isn’t about trying to look younger; it’s about adding that natural, healthy glow to your face, the kind you didn’t even realize you were missing!