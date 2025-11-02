Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: 5 SRK trivia that will shock you

Ujjainee Roy
He’s the only Indian to receive UNESCO’s Pyramide con Marni award
SRK is the only Indian to receive UNESCO's Pyramide con Marni award. He was honored in 2011 for his philanthropic work in children's education and healthcare. He is the first Indian to receive this accolade, which was given to him at the 20th UNESCO Awards in Germany
He has a fear of horses
Despite performing countless daring stunts, SRK suffers from equinophobia (fear of horses) and avoids riding them unless absolutely required for a role.
NASA was once featured in one of his films
Parts of Swades (2004) were actually shot inside NASA’s research center — making it one of the few Bollywood films ever granted that access.
SRK was paid just ₹25,000 for his first film
For Deewana (1992), SRK earned a modest ₹25,000 and used the money to buy himself a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, believing it would one day overlook success.
He doesn’t watch his own movies
SRK has admitted he rarely watches his films once they’re released because he can’t stop analyzing his performance; he prefers to move on to the next challenge instead.