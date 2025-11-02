Using bluetooth headphones? 5 things you should never do with them

Udisha
Never listen at full volume
If you are using a bluetooth headphone, never listen at maximum volume. Follow the 60/60 rule, which suggests listening at 60% of the volume to protect your ears.
Never listen for long periods
The 60/60 rule applies to listening periods too. The rule suggests that you listen in 60% volume for no longer than 60 minutes at a stretch. Listening for extended periods is very dangerous for your ears.
Do not expose them to dirt
It is very important to keep your bluetooth headphones clean and away from dirt. Storing them in clean and enclosed spaces will keep them safe from dirt exposure.
Do not use while charging
This is a golden rule you must follow if you are using bluetooth headphones. Charging bluetooth devices increases EMF exposure which is extremely harmful for ear tissues.
Never overcharge
Overcharging or improper charging of bluetooth headphones can lead to battery degradation. It will wear your headphone out faster so remember to charge properly.