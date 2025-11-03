4 things to know about Instagram Blend

Udisha
Where to find Instagram Blend?
Instagram is here with a new feature: Instagram Blend! You can find this feature in Instagram chats. To enable Instagram Blend, a user has to send an invite request on either individual or group chats.
Where to find the icon?
Looking for the icon? Look at the top of the chat window and you will find it. Once your invite is accepted, your Instagram Blend will be ready to use.
It's a space made just for you
What does the Instagram Blend do? It creates a customised space which will feature reels based on the activities and interests of both users of have created the Blend. This special selection is not public.
Names will be displayed
Every reel will show whose activities and interests it is based on. It will display the names of either of the users.