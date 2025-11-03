5 mistakes you're making with oat milk

Ujjainee Roy
Shaking it after heating
Once oat milk is warmed or steamed, shaking it can make it separate or form clumps. Always shake it before heating to distribute the solids and fats evenly, but never afterwards.
Using it in very acidic coffee
Oat milk can curdle when poured into acidic or overly hot coffee, especially dark roasts or espresso. To avoid this, pour the coffee into the milk (not the other way around) and keep the temperature below boiling.
Ignoring ingredient labels
Not all oat milks are created equal, some have added oils, sugars, or stabilizers that affect flavor and nutrition. Look for unsweetened or minimal-ingredient versions if you’re using it for health or cooking purposes.
Overheating it
Oat milk burns or thickens quickly when boiled. Heat it gently over low to medium flame and remove it once it starts to steam. Overheating ruins the smooth texture and can leave a sticky film.
Using it as a 1:1 substitute in baking without adjustment
Oat milk has less fat than whole dairy milk, which can make baked goods drier. When baking, add a bit of oil or plant-based butter to compensate for the lost fat and moisture.