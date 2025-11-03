6 films which were delayed due to VFX work

Team Indulge
Uttama Villain (Tamil)
Originally slated for April 10, 2015, the release was pushed back by about two weeks because not all of the roughly 25 VFX shots had been completed
Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire
The film was postponed because more than 300 VFX shots were delayed by about 12 days, leading to a later release date than originally planned
45 (Kannada)
This pan-India Kannada film missed its planned August 15 release because large-scale CG and VFX work were still in progress
Black Adam (2022)
The D.C. superhero film starring Dwayne Johnson was pushed from a Summer 2022 release to October. The producer cited the bottleneck in visual-effects vendors—“the pipeline for VFX is so jammed” after the pandemic—as a key reason for the shift.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)
Originally slated for late 2022, the sequel to the hit Aquaman was moved into 2023 to allow more time for visual-effects work. Director James Wan also mentioned the extra time was necessary for the new VFX techniques used
The Flash
While this film had multiple contributing factors, one of the main causes for its delay from 2022 to 2023 was unfinished VFX work. Studios cited a backlog of effects-work post-COVID that impacted the timeline