6 questions you’d be a fool not to ask your wedding makeup artist (MUA)

Atreyee Poddar
Brides, let’s get one thing straight, your wedding MUA isn’t a fairy godmother. She’s a freelancer with a brush and a ring light, and if you don’t vet her properly, she can turn your dream look into a cautionary tale your cousins will gossip about for years. Too many brides hire makeup artists based on a well-edited reel or a friend’s “she’s amazing” endorsement, only to end up with foundation that doesn’t match their neck or lipstick that disappears faster than the groom’s patience during photo ops. So ask the important questions.
This isn’t about diversity points, it’s about precision. If your MUA hesitates or whips out one universal beige foundation, that’s your cue to ghost.
Filtered photos are for influencers selling serums, not professionals. If their portfolio looks too perfect, it probably is. Ask for raw shots. Real light. Real skin.
Sensitive skin? Vegan? Cruelty-free only? A good artist doesn’t flinch, but they adapt. The bad ones have dusty palettes and a questionable obsession with banana powder.
Indian weddings are super chaotic, and definitely tear-streaked. Your MUA should talk about setting sprays, waterproof mascaras, and calm energy like it’s part of their kit.
Trials aren’t a luxury, they are essential. If your MUA doesn’t believe in them, it’s probably because they’re scared of what you’ll see.
You’ll be running late, your photographer will want “just one more shot,” and your mom will call you mid-eyeliner. A real pro has a game plan, not excuses.