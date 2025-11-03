6 questions you’d be a fool not to ask your wedding makeup artist (MUA)

Brides, let’s get one thing straight, your wedding MUA isn’t a fairy godmother. She’s a freelancer with a brush and a ring light, and if you don’t vet her properly, she can turn your dream look into a cautionary tale your cousins will gossip about for years. Too many brides hire makeup artists based on a well-edited reel or a friend’s “she’s amazing” endorsement, only to end up with foundation that doesn’t match their neck or lipstick that disappears faster than the groom’s patience during photo ops. So ask the important questions.