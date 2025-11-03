Tired of Goa? Check these 5 offbeat Indian towns for a destination wedding

By the time your cousin’s best friend’s dog walker has tied the knot at the Lake Palace, the “destination wedding” idea has officially gone stale. Jaipur is over-booked, Goa is groaning under its own hashtags, and even Mussoorie is starting to look like a backdrop from Hum Saath Saath Hain. So, the smart couples are heading off the beaten baraat path. Here are five under-the-radar Indian destinations quietly rewriting the wedding rulebook.