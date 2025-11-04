4 things to know about Yash Birla scion Vedant Birla who married Tejal Kulkarni

Udisha
Who is Vedant Birla?
Yash Birla scion, Vedant Birla, 33 belongs to one of India's most powerful business families: The Birlas. He is the son of industrialist Yashovardhan Birla and Avantika Birla.
What is his role at the company?
Vedant Birla is currently the Chairman of the Board at Birla Precision Technologies. The company has a market capitalisation of over ₹300 crore.
Vedant Birla got married recently
On November 2, Vedant Birla married Sanjeev Kulkarni and Supriya Kulkarni's daughter, Tejal Kulkarni. The couple had a reception the next day at the Astor Ballroom, St. Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai.
Education
After completing his schooling, Vedant obtained a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from HR College of Commerce and Economics. He also has a master's in General Management, Business from RBS College, UK