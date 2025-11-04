5 places worth visiting for ice fishing

Subhadrika Sen
Ice fishing is practised in the winter months when the lakes freeze. A hole is cut through the icy layer of the lake and fishing is carried out.
Lake Baikal
One of the top ice-fishing destinations is Russia's Lake Baikal. It is situated in the remote Siberian lands and is home to grayling, pike and omul.
Tobin Lake
One of the most accessible spots in Canada is the Tobin Lake, Saskatchewan with its bounty of lake trout and whitefish.
Lake of the Woods
Minnesota's Lake of the Woods is a popular destination for ice fishing. Species like perch, walleye etc are well-known to be found around here.
Lake Saimaa
Lake Saimaa in Finland has an abundance of trout, pike, and cold-water species to look out for.
Gulf of Latvia
An offbeat spot for ice fishing is the Gulf of Latvia but it comes with its climate conditions and hazards so one needs to take precautions.