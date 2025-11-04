5 things to know about Hailee Steinfeld's NFL star husband Josh Allen

Udisha
Josh Allen, husband of American actor and singer, Hailee Steinfeld is an American football player. He is a quarterback for NFL's Buffalo Bills and is one of the star players.
The No 7 overall pick in the NFL Draft of 2018, Josh Allen was named NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP), in 2024. As one of the most important players, he has taken his team to the playoffs several times.
An extremely powerful player, Josh Allen is known for his rushing touchdowns. He is the only quarterback to have at least 6 rushing touchdowns in eight back-to-back seasons. This also makes him one of only six players to hold such a unique record in NFL history.
Josh Allen married Hailee Steinfeld in May 2025 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California in an intimate ceremony. surrounded by close family and friends.
Josh Allen actually belongs to a farming family! Born to parents Joel and LaVonne, the quarterback was brought up in a 3,000 acre cotton farm in California's Firebaugh.