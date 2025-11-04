6 Hilary Duff songs which topped the charts

Team Indulge
Come Clean (2003)
This emotional pop ballad from Metamorphosis (2003) became one of Duff’s biggest chart successes. Its moody lyrics and rain-soaked music video captured a more vulnerable side of her, symbolising emotional honesty and growth.
So Yesterday (2003)
A defining anthem of early 2000s pop, this track is all about moving on and reclaiming confidence after heartbreak. With its breezy melody and empowering message, it helped solidify Duff’s status as a teen pop icon transitioning from her Lizzie McGuire fame into a full-fledged recording artist.
Wake Up (2005)
Released in 2005 on her Most Wanted album, this energetic dance-pop song encourages listeners to embrace adventure and see the world beyond their comfort zones. Its upbeat tempo and globe-trotting music video reflected Duff’s growing maturity and cosmopolitan outlook.
With Love (2007)
From her 2007 album Dignity, this sleek, electro-pop track signaled Duff’s musical reinvention. It blends sophistication with sensuality, showcasing her evolution into a more confident, stylish performer.
Fly (2004)
Featured on her 2004 self-titled album, “Fly” carries an inspiring message about courage and self-belief. Its soaring chorus and introspective lyrics made it a fan favorite, often associated with Duff’s live performances and coming-of-age themes
Stranger (2007)
Stranger was released as the third single from her album "Dignity". It peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart making it her third entry, and her second consecutive number-one single on the chart.