Jane Lauder: 5 things to know about the beauty heiress

Udisha
The beauty heiress
Jane Lauder is the granddaughter of popular beauty mogul Estée Lauder, who along with her husband Joseph Lauder founded a beauty brand in her name The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) in 1946.
Jane has held several high-ranking positions in the company
The beauty heiress, Jane Lauder, joined the family company back in 1996 and continues to be a member of the ELC Board. She was the Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer of Estée Lauder until 2024 when she left the roles.
She received a major promotion in 2013
Jane Lauder was promoted to Global President and General Manager in 2013, of the beauty giant and she was in charge of the company's Origins, Darphin, Clinique and Ojon brands.
She is actually a billionaire!
Jane Lauder is the primary heir to her family, and will inherit the Lauder family fortune. Her estimated net worth as of 2019 was more than $4 billion. She is one of the most wealthiest people in the world.
Jane founded TAW ventures
In January 2025, Jane Lauder founded TAW ventures, a pet health investment firm, after decades in the beauty business. This firm promotes and engages in science-backed research to improve pet health and wellness.