Sexiest Man Alive: 5 things about Jonathan Bailey that will surprise you

Udisha
Jonathan Bailey started his career as a child theatre actor
Jonathan Bailey is television's heartthrob but he started his acting career on the theatre stage. He began performing as a child actor and his first acting gig was in a production of A Christmas Carol in 1995 by the Royal Shakespeare Company.
He actually wanted to be a school teacher
If acting did not work out for Jonathan Bailey, he actually wanted to be a primary school teacher! His decision was actually inspired by his young nieces.
He is the voice behind a popular video game character
Jonathan Bailey is the real voice behind a Final Fantasy XIV video game character, which is the popular G'raha Tia. His voice also features in other expansions of the video game.
Jonathan Bailey played a female character
Jonathan Bailey actually won an award for playing a character initially written for a woman. In 2018, he played Jamie, originally a female character in the West End revival of Company. The actor went on win a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.
He is a champion of queer rights
Jonathan Bailey is more than just an actor and consistently stands by the LGBTQIA+ community of which he is a member as well. The openly gay actor founded The Shameless Fund in 2024, which is a charity to support queer organisations all around the world. In fact, he recently took acting break to focus on this work.