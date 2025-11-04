Travelling with a Hermès bag? 4 things you should never do

Team Indulge
Keep it with you
Do not check it in. It might seem convenient to pack it in a suitcase, but no luggage compartment is gentle enough for Hermès leather. Keep it in your cabin bag, and if possible, in its dust cover. Even a small dent can ruin the structure.
Don't clutter it
Do not overfill it. People tend to use their Birkin like a catch-all tote when travelling. Overstuffing stretches the leather and weakens the handles. Keep only your essentials inside and let the bag hold its natural form.
Don't keep it on the floor!
Stop placing it on the floor! Airport restrooms and cafés are full of moisture and dust that can stain leather permanently. Carry a foldable handbag hook or rest it on a clean seat.
Flaunting may not be a good idea
Lastly, don’t flaunt it too openly. A Hermès attracts attention, not all of it good. Try not to leave it visible when you go through security or sit in crowded waiting areas. Discretion is part of what makes the bag elegant.