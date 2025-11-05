4 types of tea that you should definitely try

Udisha
White Tea
This tea is not made from the tea leaves like regular black tea. Instead, this tea is derived from the young buds of the tea plant before they bloom. The flavour is subtle and light, and slightly on the sweeter side. Famous types of white tea include silver needle, golden needle and white peony.
Blue Tea
This herbal infusion tea is made from the petals of butterfly pea flower and is absolutely caffeine free. The tea has a beautiful blue colour and helps in calming nerves. With a mild, slightly lemony flavour, this tea literally makes you feel like you are drinking flower.
Chamomile tea
Another herbal infusion tea, it literally helps you relax and fall asleep. Made from dried chamomile flowers, needless to say, this tea has no caffeine. The floral flavour blends with the earthy taste, making it the perfect drink before you go to sleep.
Autumn Tea
This special tea has a specific harvesting time, making it rarer than other types of tea. Harvested in fall or autumn, this tea is made from the leaves plucked in between late October and November. With a full-bodied, refined flavour, this is a premium variety of tea.