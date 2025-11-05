5 hand-painted wedding lehengas you'll love

Team Indulge
Meadowlark Pichhwai Lehenga by Anita Dongre
A lively tribute to the 400-year-old tradition of Pichhwai art, the yellow silk lehenga has florals and wildlife stitched directly ontthe fabric and embellished with sequins.
Ivory Handpainted Lehenga with Pearl Latkans by House of Armuse
Soft satin organza, delicate pink motifs, and pearl latkans. Hand-painted, with a heavily embroidered bustier and an organza dupatta.
Multi-Coloured Handpainted Lehengas by Kalista
A whirl of colours on dola silk; hand-painted florals and a corset blouse with puff sleeves. A stylish piece for a sangeet or even for a bridesmaid.
Artistry in Tradition Lehenga Set by Harry Wed Kelly
Every brush stroke tells a story, silk and organza, alive with Rajasthani hues, highlighted with gotta patti, pearls, and zardozi.
Kalamkari Handpainted Lehenga by Aamra by Lavanya
Ivory and orange silk paired with hand-painted Kalamkari art, with a matching embroidered blouse and painted dupatta; a perfect find for a traditional yet modern bride.