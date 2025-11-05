5 saree weaves to explore this wedding season

Team Indulge
Paithani, Maharashtra
The Paithani comes from the town of Paithan near Aurangabad. It is woven with fine silk and real zari. The border carries narrow lines of gold, while the pallu shows birds or vines in bright thread. Many women in Maharashtra still pass these sarees down, keeping them folded in tissue paper for years.
Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh
A Chanderi feels light to touch and falls softly without clinging. The weave mixes silk and cotton, which keeps it cool in warm weather. The patterns are simple: coins, small flowers or faint stripes. Pale pink, off-white and grey Chanderis look fresh for day events or outdoor ceremonies.
Pochampally Ikat, Telangana
The design of a Pochampally is dyed into the yarn before the cloth is made. Because each thread is coloured by hand, the pattern never lines up perfectly. That slight blur gives the fabric its charm. Traditional pieces use red, black or yellow, while newer ones experiment with blue and cream.
Patola, Gujarat
In Patan, weavers still sit at wooden looms to make Patola sarees. Every thread in the warp and weft is dyed separately, which makes the patterns exact on both sides. Elephants, parrots and small flowers are common motifs.
Baluchari, West Bengal
Baluchari sarees are woven in Bishnupur. Their borders and pallus carry scenes from temple carvings or epics like the Ramayana. The silk has a soft sheen and heavier drape, which helps it hold shape through long evenings. The colours tend to be deep—wine, indigo, dark green.