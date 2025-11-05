Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 5 unique records the batter has

Udisha
Highest centuries in one calendar year
Birthday boy Virat Kohli holds the record of most centuries in one calendar year. He achieved this feat multiple times, having scored six hundreds in 2017 and 2018.
Highest double centuries in Test cricket
Cricketer Virat Kohli is the only Indian cricketer who has scored 7 double centuries in Test cricket. His first Test double century came in 2016, against West Indies.
Highest runs in a single IPL season
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper holds the record for more runs in a single edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL). In the 2016 season, Virat Kohli scored 973 runs for his team in just 16 matches. That season, he scored 7 fifties and 4 hundreds.
Fastest to reach 10,000 ODI runs
Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli was the fastest cricketer to score a stellar 10,000 One Day International (ODI) runs in cricket history. He reached the milestone in just 205 ODI innings.
Highest ODI centuries
Virat Kohli has scored 51 centuries in ODI, making him the player with the highest ODI centuries. Kohli scored the 51st century against Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy in February, 2024.