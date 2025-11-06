4 foods that help women build strong bones

Team Indulge
Sardines
Go for the tinned kind which belong on far more shopping lists. Soft bones inside the fish carry calcium, and the protein supports muscles that protect joints. Spread on toast with a squeeze of lemon and a little pepper and it feels almost continental.
Fortified plant milks
Fortified plant milks sit in many fridges now. Almond, oat, soy — whatever the preference, the calcium and vitamin D added to them close important gaps. Useful for people who cut dairy for comfort rather than trend.
Dark greens
Dark greens like kale and cavolo nero deserve their place. Cooked briefly with garlic and olive oil, they bring vitamin K to the party, a nutrient closely tied to bone metabolism. Eggs join the list too, with a modest dose of vitamin D and protein.
Sesame seeds
Toast a spoonful and toss them over salads, noodles or porridge. They lend crunch and bring calcium and magnesium without fuss.