5 easy but lip-smacking rice paper recipes that you should try

Udisha
Rice paper is the new trend
Rice paper is the latest food trend that has gone viral and rightfully so. With low carbs and calories, it is the perfect ingredient if you want a light and healthy meal. Buy some rice paper and you will have a variety of recipes you can easily make at home.
1. Classic Rice Paper Fried Dumpling
Tasty and equally healthy, this recipe is easy to make. Prepare a filling with your favourite vegetables and protein. Dip the rice paper in water for a few seconds, gently lift it and put it on a damp surface. Add your filling, fold the sides and fry it using some oil. You will have a crispy dumpling in no time.
2. Steam Rice Paper Dumpling
This dumpling can be more protein heavy than the fried ones. Prepare the filling with some chicken, pork or just vegetables and wrap it with you water-soaked rice paper. Steam your dumplings they are fully cooked and enjoy with some chilli oil.
3. Fruity Rice Paper Wrap
Who said you cannot make desserts using rice paper? Choose your favourite, sweet fruits and cut them up in pieces. Mix them up with some cream cheese and strawberry jam before wrapping them up like rolls using the rice paper.
4. Rice Paper Spring Roll
Take some vegetables, chicken or other meat and cook them with your favourite sauces. Wrap them up with lettuce first. Take a rice paper that has been soaked in water and roll the lettuce-wrapped filling longitudinally. Add some oil to the pan, sprinkle some sesame seeds and deep fry your spring rolls.
5. Rice Paper Pancake or the Vietnamese Banh Trang Nuong
Want the taste of Vietnam in the comfort of your homes? This Vietnamese street food can be made using eggs, minced chicken or pork, spring onions and some cheese. Take the pan and put the dry rice paper. Crack an egg on the paper before adding the filling. Cook until the rice paper is nice and crispy.