5 places to spot snow leopards in India

Subhadrika Sen
Hemis National Park, Ladakh
If lucky, you may spot a snow leopard at the Hemis National Park in Ladakh along with other rare Himalayan flora and fauna,
Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh
The UNESCO-recognised Great Himalayan National Park in Himachal Pradesh is home to snow leopards in areas such as the Parvati Valley, Jiwa Nal Valley, Sainj Valley, and Tirthan Valley.
Namdapha National Park, Arunachal Pradesh
Spot the snow leopard along with clouded leopard, tiger, and leopard at the Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Park, which lies close to the Myanmar border.
Dachigam National Park, Kashmir
Around the cliffs and ravines of the Dachigam National Park in Kashmir, you may find a snow leopard casually strolling or out on a prey hunt.
Kanchenjonga National Park, Sikkim
Recognised by the UNESCO the Kanchenjonga National Park is home to several snow leopards.